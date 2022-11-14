Mexico. – East monday november 14 of 2022, the price of fuels in Mexico registers a decrease in the value of the Magna and Premium gasoline, Meanwhile he Diesel maintains its average cost. The SHCP under the fiscal stimulus to ‘green’ gasoline, however, it appears that the cost of these has been coming down.

Today the national average price is maintained as follows, green gasoline or (Magna), $22.01 on the other hand, the red or (Premium)is appreciated in $24.03Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.59 pesos per liter of fuels.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline pricemay present a variation depending on the location in the country, due to factors such as the distribution and logistics of the fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share with you a list of the fuel prices by Mexican statewith the objective that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price of the country.

Fuels in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Large $22.55

Premium $24.98

Diesel $23.59

New Lion:

Magna $22.89

Premium $25.18

Diesel $23.7

Jalisco:

Large $22.53

Premium $24.79

Diesel $23.69

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.6

Premium $24.4

Diesel $24.21

Lower California:

Large $21.22

Premium $23.84

Diesel $22.44

Chihuahua:

Large $20.65

Premium $22.94

Diesel $23.38

Coahuila:

Large $21.79

Premium $24.32

Diesel $23.73

San Luis Potosi:

Large $22.25

Premium $24.24

Diesel $23.83

Michoacan:

Large $22.29

Premium $24.28

Diesel $23.79

Guanajuato:

Large $22.12

Premium $24.52

Diesel $23.59

Gentleman:

Large $21.35

Premium $23.41

Diesel $23.02

Mexico state:

Large $21.95

Premium $24.16

Diesel $23.31

Puebla:

Large $21.52

Premium $23.45

Diesel $23.07

Vera Cruz:

Large $21.72

Premium $23.52

Diesel $23.33

Warrior:

Magna $22.98

Premium $24.47

Diesel $24.36

Tabasco:

Large $21.66

Premium $23.2

Diesel $23.14

Yucatan:

Magna $22.41

Premium $24.07

Diesel $23.85

Oaxaca:

Large $22.59

Premium $24.2

Diesel $24.16

Chiapas:

Magna $21.88

Premium $23.59

Diesel $23.54

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)where you will find more information.