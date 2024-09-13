Price of food | Food is getting cheaper, but some favorite products are at record prices

The price of food|Food is now the cheapest since January 2023.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Statistics Finland published the consumer price index for August, which shows the fall in food prices. Food was 0.72% cheaper in August than a year ago, and food is the cheapest since January 2023. Olive oil rose more than 41% year-on-year and is now more expensive than at any time since January 2015. In August, chocolate was almost 11% more expensive than a year ago, and bananas were close to the top price.

Finns received good news again on Friday, when Statistics Finland published fresh inflation data. According to the latest consumer price index, food was 0.72 percent cheaper in August than a year ago.

The index that follows food price trends, on the other hand, reveals that food is now the cheapest since January 2023. The price of food was at its peak in March 2023. Since then, the price of food has fallen by more than 3 percent. The decline is not very large, but the direction is nevertheless correct from the Finns’ point of view.

Everyone’s however, the development is not as favorable for products. For example, olive oil was already more than 41 percent more expensive in August than a year ago. Looking at the longer term, you can see that olive oil is now more expensive than at any time since the beginning of January 2015.

Food became more expensive in 2022 after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Until March 2023, the price of olive oil developed at the same pace as other foodstuffs, but since then the price of olive oil has risen very quickly.

Statistics Finland’s product-specific monthly price monitoring only extends to January 2015, so it is possible that olive oil was even historically expensive in Finland in August.

Olive oils sales prices are sales manager Susanna Saaren according to the S group, they are now about 50 percent more expensive than last year.

“The background is affected by the availability of raw materials and the increase in their prices. The olive harvest has recently had challenges in Europe due to weather conditions. Especially in Spain, which produces a significant part of Europe’s olive oil,” says Saari.

S group is the market leader of Suomen Ruokakaupa. It had a market share of 48.3 percent in grocery trade.

The development is seen as the same at Kesko, the second largest player in the grocery industry. According to Kesko, last year’s weak harvest in Spain and Greece, and partly also in Italy, have increased the price.

Same the situation is also with chocolate. In August, chocolate was almost 11 percent more expensive than a year ago. From July, the price rose by just under one percent. Chocolate is also more expensive now than at any time since January 2015.

The price of chocolate may also approach the peak of the entire 2000s, because in the annual index starting from 2005, the price of chocolate was at its peak in 2015. In the monthly index, the price has risen by almost 34 percent since January 2015.

According to Kesko, the recent rise in the price of chocolate is largely explained by the higher price of cocoa. Its price has risen by around 70-80 percent worldwide within the last year. This has also increased prices on store shelves in Finland.

In the S group, the price of chocolate has risen by about 20 percent since last year. The price increase of chocolate is also affected by weather conditions. The price of cocoa has risen, as its availability has decreased due to the drought in the cultivation areas.

Also the price of bananas is close to a long-term high. Bananas have only been more expensive than in August this year in April. In the case of bananas, however, the price increase has been slower than the general price increase of food.

Some of the products also became significantly cheaper in August. For example, the price of pears in August was almost 30 percent cheaper than a year ago.

You can take a closer look at the price development of different products in the attached table.