The average price of electricity in the wholesale market drops this Monday, Three Kings’ Day, to 45.43 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the lowest average price recorded for almost a month.

Since December 8, when the average price of electricity was 22.19 euros/MWh, The average light was not recorded so low in the regulated market, which has been on average above 100 euros/MWh for almost 20 days in this period.

What time is cheapest?

Between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. electricity will mark its lowest price of the day, at 3.52 euros/MWh.

What time is most expensive?

this monday The maximum will be 117.78 euros/MWh between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.