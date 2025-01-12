The average price of electricity in the wholesale market drops by 23% this Sunday, standing at 73.72 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) compared to 95.88 euros this Saturday. With it, falls again below 100 euros per MWh.

According to the latest data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia, the 73.72 euros per MWh represent an increase of 43.3% compared to the 51.44 euros on Sunday of last week and a decrease of 49% from 146.67 a month ago, on December 12.

What time is cheapest?

Between 3 and 4 p.m. The light will mark its lowest price of the day, at 2.40 euros.

What time is most expensive?

The most expensive time and, consequently, the least advisable for electricity consumption in homes It will be registered between 8 and 9 p.m., with 126.8 euros.