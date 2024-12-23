The average price of electricity in the wholesale market drops this Monday, the eve of Christmas Eve, 13.6%, standing at 46.57 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) compared to 53.93 euros this Sunday. With this, there are three days below 100 euros per MWh.

According to the latest data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia, the 46.57 euros per MWh represent a drop of 61.5% compared to the 120.86 euros of last Monday and a decrease of 40 .4% on the 78.19 euros of a month ago, on November 23.

What time is cheapest?

Between 1 and 3 p.m. the light will mark its lowest price of the day, at 3.32 euros,

What time is most expensive?

The most expensive time and, consequently, the least advisable for electricity consumption in homes will register between 8 and 9 p.m., with 124.89 euros.