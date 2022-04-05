The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will drop 3.78% on Wednesday compared to this Tuesday, thus cutting four consecutive days of increases, although it will remain above the level of 250 euros €/MWh for the third consecutive day.

Specifically, the average price of the ‘pool’ for this Wednesday will be 254.99 euros, 10 euros cheaper than the 265.02 €/MWh of this Tuesday, according to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (Omie) .

The maximum electricity price for tomorrow will be given at 8:00 a.m., with €311.59/MWh, while the minimum, €198.94/MWh, will be registered at 5:00 p.m.

Compared to just a year ago, the pool price for this Wednesday will be 355.58% higher than the €55.97/MWh of April 6, 2021.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million households in the country are covered, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The governments of Spain and Portugal have submitted a preliminary proposal to the European Commission to establish a reference price for gas of 30 euros per megawatt in order to lower the price of electricity.

The Third Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has made it clear that it is a joint proposal formulated by both governments and subject to negotiation with the European authorities.

In the event that the proposal is accepted, Ribera has predicted that the price of electricity may be limited “in three or four weeks”, for which he has indicated that “you have to be patient” because it is necessary that in this time “the agrees’ with the joint proposal and that the ‘technical concerns of proper functioning that may exist are well reflected’.

If it goes ahead, the proposal would have repercussions on pool prices due to its impact, among other issues, on the sales offers made daily in the wholesale market by combined cycle plants, which generate electricity with gas.

As of June 1, three different time slots were established to motivate energy consumption at times of lower demand. These three sections are known as valley, plain and point. The off-peak period is the cheapest and runs between 00:00 and 08:00. The flat is the intermediate price period and covers the following hours: 08:00 – 10:00, 14:00 – 18:00, 22:00 – 00:00. Finally, we find the peak section, the most expensive of all, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Government has extended the reductions of the two taxes included in the invoice, VAT and electricity, and electricity generation until April 30, 2022. A measure to try to lower the price of electricity. However, as can be seen, the price of this continues to increase and affect the pockets of consumers due to higher gas prices.