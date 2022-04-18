The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will rise by 8.6% this Tuesday, which will break the streak of six consecutive days of declines and will stand at 112.12 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), according to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) and collected by Europa Press.

Specifically, the price of electricity this April 19 will be 8.88 euros more expensive than the 103.24 euros this Monday.

The maximum price of electricity for this April 19 will be between 08:00 and 09:00, with 170.91 euros/MWh, and the minimum, 55.11 euros/MWh, will be registered between 17:00 and 18:00. hours.

Compared to just a year ago, the pool price for this Tuesday will be 41.87% higher than the 79.03 euros/MWh of April 19, 2021.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate -the so-called PVPC-, to which almost 11 million households in the country are covered, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market .

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, in the framework of the upward spiral of energy, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

On March 29, the Government approved a national plan to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine that includes, among other measures, the extension of the tax reduction on taxes levied on electricity bills until next March 30. June, as well as the extension of the electricity social voucher to reach 1.9 million beneficiary households.

In addition, an early and extraordinary update of the regulated remuneration regime for renewables, cogeneration and waste (Recore) was adopted with an adjustment of 1,800 million euros with which the charges on the electricity bill are lowered.

Another of the measures agreed by the Executive was an extension until June 30 of the reduction of gas to reduce extraordinary profits in the electricity market, expanding its scope of application to energy contracted on a term basis and at a fixed price from the entry of the norm, if said price is higher than €67/MWh.

Likewise, the governments of Spain and Portugal have submitted a preliminary proposal to the European Commission to establish a reference price for gas of 30 euros per MWh in order to lower the price of electricity.

As of June 1, three different time slots were established to motivate energy consumption at times of lower demand. These three sections are known as valley, plain and point. The off-peak period is the cheapest and runs between 00:00 and 08:00. The flat is the intermediate price period and covers the following hours: 08:00 – 10:00, 14:00 – 18:00, 22:00 – 00:00. Finally, we find the peak section, the most expensive of all, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Government has extended the reductions of the two taxes included in the invoice, VAT and electricity, and electricity generation until April 30, 2022. A measure to try to lower the price of electricity. However, as can be seen, the price of this continues to increase and affect the pockets of consumers due to the increase in gas prices.