The war in Ukraine has increased the energy crisis that we have been experiencing in Spain for months. An increase in energy prices that is due to multiple factors, such as the increase in prices as a result of increased demand in all raw materials after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, or adverse weather conditions in winter time.

Throughout this 2022, Spain has experienced different increases in the cost of the megawatt hourto the point of being placed at a maximum price of 700 euros/MWh, breaking all records.

When will the cheapest electricity be on Tuesday, April 12?

According to the data offered by the website of the Spanish Electricity Networkthe cheapest section of the light on Tuesday, April 12 It will be at 03:00 hours. The price per kilowatt hour will be €0.24299 and it will be the same throughout the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and melilla.

When will the most expensive light be on Tuesday, April 12?

Besides, electricity will be more expensive at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 throughout the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. The price per kilowatt hour will be €0.41619.

How is the electricity rate calculated?

The electricity bill is calculated using two priceswhich is paid for hired potency and the resulting price of the kilowatts consumed during the month.

In addition, it also depends on the type of invoice contracted, which differentiates three types of sections depending on the schedule, which are rush hour (section in which the price of electricity is more expensive), flat hour (at a lower cost than in the most expensive section) and valley hour (section with a cheaper electricity price). This invoice template It was implemented from the month of June.

With respect to choice of rateusers can choose two options, or the rate offered by your marketeror join the regulated market with the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC).