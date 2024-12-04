For this Thursday, December 5, the average price of electricity for customers linked to the wholesale market will be 135.26 euros/MWh. This figure is a top 1% compared to this Wednesday, when the final average price was 133.37 euros.

At what time is electricity cheaper?

According to data from the OMIE, the cheapest time of electricity will be during the afternoon. Specifically, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.when electricity will cost 107 euros per MWh.

At what time is electricity most expensive?

The most expensive time to turn on the light will be at night, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.when it will cost 156 euros/MWh.

How much does electricity cost every hour?

From 00 to 01 hours: 137.61 euros/MWh.

From 01 to 02 hours: 132.38 euros/MWh.

From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.: 130.69 euros/MWh.

From 03 to 04 hours: 130.18 euros/MWh.

From 04 to 05 hours: 128.22 euros/MWh.

From 05 to 06 hours: 128.22 euros/MWh.

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.: 140.01 euros/MWh.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: 151.02 euros/MWh.

From 08 to 09 hours: 155.89 euros/MWh.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: 147.37 euros/MWh.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 125.97 euros/MWh.

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 112.71 euros/MWh.

From 12 to 13 hours: 108.93 euros/MWh.

From 1 to 2 p.m.: 107.56 euros/MWh.

From 2 to 3 p.m.: 108.45 euros/MWh.

From 3 to 4 p.m.: 108.99 euros/MWh.

From 4 to 5 p.m.: 131.22 euros/MWh.

From 5 to 6 p.m.: 148.42 euros/MWh.

From 6 to 7 p.m.: 154.55 euros/MWh.

From 7 to 8 p.m.: 155.27 euros/MWh.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: 156.22 euros/MWh.

From 9 to 10 p.m.: 152.98 euros/MWh.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 148.41 euros/MWh.

From 23 to 24 hours: 145.01 euros/MWh.