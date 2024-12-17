For this Wednesday, December 18, the average price of electricity for customers linked to the wholesale market will be 113.45 euros/MWh. This figure is a 6% lower compared to this Tuesday, when the final average price was 121.85 euros.

At what time is electricity cheaper?

According to data from the OMIE, the cheapest time of electricity will be during the afternoon. Specifically, from 12.00 to 14.00when electricity will cost 90 euros per MWh.

At what time is electricity most expensive?

The most expensive time to turn on the light will be in the morning, from 08:00 to 09:00when it will cost 146 euros/MWh.

How much does electricity cost every hour?

From 00 to 01 hours: 116.9 euros/MWh.

From 01 to 02 hours: 104.15 euros/MWh.

From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.: 91.89 euros/MWh.

From 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.: 91.68 euros/MWh.

From 04 to 05 hours: 91.89 euros/MWh.

From 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 98.96 euros/MWh.

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.: 119.41 euros/MWh.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: 129.05 euros/MWh.

From 08 to 09 hours: 146.54 euros/MWh.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: 134.12 euros/MWh.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 119.41 euros/MWh.

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 98.0 euros/MWh.

From 12 to 13 hours: 90.8 euros/MWh.

From 1 to 2 p.m.: 90.46 euros/MWh.

From 2 to 3 p.m.: 90.0 euros/MWh.

From 3 to 4 p.m.: 101.15 euros/MWh.

From 4 to 5 p.m.: 120.44 euros/MWh.

From 5 to 6 p.m.: 132.55 euros/MWh.

From 6 to 7 p.m.: 136.14 euros/MWh.

From 7 to 8 p.m.: 135.15 euros/MWh.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: 135.01 euros/MWh.

From 9 to 10 p.m.: 129.95 euros/MWh.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 122.03 euros/MWh.

From 23 to 24 hours: 97.0 euros/MWh.