For this Thursday, December 12, the average price of electricity for customers linked to the wholesale market will be 146.67 euros/MWh. This figure is a 5% superior compared to this Wednesday, when the final average price was 139.09 euros.

At what time is electricity cheaper?

According to data from the OMIE, the cheapest time of electricity will be during the early morning. Specifically, from 03.00 to 05.00when electricity will cost 112 euros per MWh.

At what time is electricity most expensive?

The most expensive time to turn on the light will be in the morning, from 08:00 to 09:00when it will cost 177 euros/MWh.

How much does electricity cost every hour?

From 00 to 01 hours: 136.5 euros/MWh.

From 01 to 02 hours: 120.77 euros/MWh.

From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.: 116 euros/MWh.

From 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.: 113.23 euros/MWh.

From 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.: 112.6 euros/MWh.

From 05 to 06 hours: 120.92 euros/MWh.

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.: 137.51 euros/MWh.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: 162.12 euros/MWh.

From 08 to 09 hours: 177.38 euros/MWh.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: 167.63 euros/MWh.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 153.85 euros/MWh.

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 140.01 euros/MWh.

From 12 to 13 hours: 137.97 euros/MWh.

From 1 to 2 p.m.: 139 euros/MWh.

From 2 to 3 p.m.: 142.91 euros/MWh.

From 3 to 4 p.m.: 148 euros/MWh.

From 4 to 5 p.m.: 163.03 euros/MWh.

From 5 to 6 p.m.: 162.42 euros/MWh.

From 6 to 7 p.m.: 167.84 euros/MWh.

From 7 to 8 p.m.: 172.06 euros/MWh.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: 174.25 euros/MWh.

From 9 to 10 p.m.: 169.4 euros/MWh.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 150 euros/MWh.

From 23 to 24 hours: 134.75 euros/MWh.