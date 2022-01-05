The energy crisis has caused consumers to seek inexpensive or alternative alternatives some methods in order to save on the electricity bill at the end of the month.

This rise is caused by multiple factors, such as the increase in prices as a result of greater demand for all raw materials, or adverse weather conditions in winter. Also, with regard to gas consumption, depends on the quantity imported directly by Algeria, which announced in October gas pipeline closure Maghreb – Europe (GME), which transported gas to our country through Morocco.

Throughout 2021, Spain has experienced different increases in the cost of the megawatt hour, to the point of being placed at a price of more than 300 euros in December.

When will the cheapest electricity be on Thursday, January 6?

According to the data offered by the website of the Red Eléctrica de España, the cheapest section of the Thursday 6th January will be at 01:00 hours. The price per kilowatt hour will be from 0.25420 euros and it will be the same throughout the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

When will the most expensive electricity be on Thursday, January 6?

On the other hand, the light will be more expensive at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. The price of the kilowatt hour will be 0.32483 euros, for the entire Peninsula, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, as stated in the aforementioned portal.

How is the electricity rate calculated?

The Electricity bill is calculated by two prices, the one that is paid for the hired potency and the resulting price of kilowatts consumed during the month.

In addition, it also depends on the type of invoice contracted, what difference three types of sections depending on the schedule, which are rush hour (section in which the price of electricity is more expensive), flat hour (with a lower cost than in the most expensive section) and valley hour (section with a cheaper electricity price). This invoice model it was implemented as of June.

With respect to choice of rate, users can choose two options, or the rate offered by your distributor, or benefit from the regulated market with the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC).