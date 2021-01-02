Pfizer vaccine price First, let’s talk about a vaccine made by Pfizer and Biontech. In Britain, this vaccine is also being introduced to the common people. According to reports, Pfizer and Biontec are charging $ 20 per dose, or about Rs 1500 for this vaccine. However, the company has also announced that the price of its vaccine will be lower in middle income countries. Pfizer CEO Albert Borla has also announced that the company will provide the vaccine in Africa for free.

Covshield of serum Oxford University, AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India are co-producing this vaccine. Serum Institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. The price of the Kovishield will be 3 to 4 dollars i.e. around 250 to 300 rupees. In India, it is ahead of the rest in the vaccine race. It has also got the green signal of expert committee for emergency use. However, the final decision has to be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin In addition to the serum’s covishield, the covacine being developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR is also among the major indigenous corona vaccines. It will cost less than the serum vaccine. Krishna Krishna Alla, MD of Bharat Biotech, has already said that covaxine will be cheaper than water. His comment indicates that the cost of covaccine will be less than Rs 100.

Modern Vaccine Price American company Moderna’s vaccine costs more than Pfizer. In August, the company had said at the possible prices that it could be around $ 37 per dose, ie around Rs 2700. However, the vaccine will be available on subsidies in poor countries under the UN’s Kovacs program.

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Regarding the Sputnik V corona vaccine produced by Russia, Moscow claims that it can be 92 percent effective. Russia has announced that it will be available for free here, but has not yet said how much it will cost outside Russia.

Johnson & Johnson’s Corona Vaccine The Corona vaccine being produced by Johnson & Johnson will be a single shot vaccine. The company has announced that it will provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis. Its price will be around 10 dollars i.e. 750 rupees. The EU has placed orders for 200 million doses of this vaccine, the US 10 million, Canada 38 million and Britain 30 million doses.

Corona vaccine will be free in India. However, the government will buy it by paying the price but will make it free to the citizens. In the US, too, the government has announced to install the Corona vaccine for free. Most countries are trying to make the Corona vaccine available to their citizens either for free or at a nominal cost. Let’s take a look at the potential market price of major vaccines.