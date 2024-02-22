Price of cars | The purchase costs of an electric car may decrease – the bank explains what is happening

You can soon get better financing for an electric car than for a gasoline car, predicts Nordea.

In the future you may get better financing terms from the bank if you buy an electric car instead of a traditional combustion engine car.

Such a future is painted by the financial group Nordea, which adds emission targets to the financing of cars and vans. The emissions of fully electric cars are round zero, so the goal creates pressure to get more battery cars financed by the group into traffic.

“We are trying to find short and long ways for people to exchange their old car for a hybrid or an electric car,” says Nordea's head of car financing in the Nordics Kristian Ajanto.

“The price could be the simplest thing, but we also look at other elements. In a loan agreement, it could be a loan period or a down payment, which lower the threshold.”

There is no information on how these would be played concretely.

Bank told about his policy on Thursday, but it does not appear as direct measures for the consumers of the habit. According to Ajanno, it's about a whole, where emissions are considered as part of the business.

However, the situation is interesting, because currently electric cars cost more than gasoline and diesel cars. If the people ask for concreteness, the result could be a drop in the monthly price of leasing a fully electric car, i.e. long-term rental.

“If the electric car has a good resale value, it would practically mean that the monthly price would be lower. This depends on how resale values ​​develop.”

Currently, car prices fluctuate wildly, which makes calculating the residual value difficult.

“As cars become more common, prices are more stable.”

Nordea aims to reduce the emissions of the cars it finances by at least 40 percent from the 2022 level by 2030 See also Suburbs | Helsinki polishes shabby Malmi with gigantic construction projects

One Nordea says a clear number: 40 percent. This is how much the group aims to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of the cars it finances by 2030. The reference point is 2022.

That year was According to the Confederation of the Automotive Industry the “crazy year” of electric cars, when the demand for cars grew drastically. Including it in the statistics will therefore reduce emissions, so will Nordea be able to get there easily with the help of that border laundry?

“You have to remember that the number of electric cars is still at a modest level. The key thing is that we can come up with factors that speed up the renewal of the car fleet,” says Ajanto.

At the end of last year, there were fully electric cars in Finland almost 84,000 pieceswhen the entire fleet of passenger cars is around 2.7 million cars.

“The main message is that we, as a bank, together with various actors, try to bear our responsibility.”

Many buyers arrange financing at a car dealership. There is still no clear picture of how the bank's electricity incentive will be brought into this equation. Those looking for diesel will not be turned away.

“At the moment, there is no decision to limit funding, but this is being thought about as a larger whole.”

Previously Nordea has set emission targets e.g. for shipping and real estate. It also stops funding energy peat digging by next year.