Price of cars | Cars are being sold again with offers that should no longer have been possible

New cars are sold at surprisingly low interest rates in some places. Experts tell you what the phenomenon is about and when to be careful.

New car with almost zero interest. Financing offers appear on car dealers’ websites that were no longer supposed to be true.

Inflation and the general increase in interest rates have hit the car trade so much that the interest charged on a car has skyrocketed to more than ten percent in some places.

Cheap money is in the air now, so is it the right time to rush to car dealerships?

Installment is for an individual nowadays the most typical way to get a car. You can apply for financing from the flight at the counter of the car dealership, and the car to be purchased serves as collateral.

Interest is paid on the financing, the nominal amount in percentages is a throw-in product for many stores. That number is drummed up louder than the car’s features.

“I think the first offers came in the spring after a year of silence. 2.99 percent seems to be a fairly typical offer, but there is nothing crazy about all brands,” says the CEO of the Autotuojat ja -teollisuus association Tero Kallio.

“There is nothing surprising about the interest rate offers themselves, but it is a positive thing for the consumer that they have come back.”

The average interest rate is around six percent, according to the statistics provided to HS by the Bank of Finland. An exact comparison is made difficult by the ever-changing situation, but the direction is upward.

Offers to appear in this situation means that someone will take the coat.

“The price of money is the same for everyone. If there are really cheap interest offers, it means that a party will pay it on behalf of the customer,” says the commercial director Kari Kauppinen from the financial company Santander.

A kind of statistical bias lulls us into believing that new cars are being ripped out of control. This is not the case. To register new electric cars appear all the time, but customers made deals with them even before the start of the Russian war of aggression. In the spring of 2022, the world changed, and now new orders are plowing in.

“In order to revive sales, we do these interest rate campaigns where, for example, the importer pays the difference in the actual interest rate,” Kauppinen continues.

“We want to get the store going, consumption for the door pump,” adds Autotuojien Kallio.

There may be other reasons: some brands see trail interest as a game to increase their market share or improve their statistics before the end of the year. According to Kallio, motives lie behind trade secrets.

When people can’t afford a new car, we’d rather buy an old one. Trade-in car sales were more than five percent busier in January–September than last year, calculated by the Automotive Information Center.

On the side of used cars, there is no interest rate squeeze. You can see the trend with a quick glance at the Saka chain to the online storewhere the interest rate for cars hovers around 7–9 percent.

Managing director Petri Poukkola says that the chain has no intention of competing with interest rates. After all, at the counter, we talk about something completely different.

“At the moment, the choice of drive power is particularly telling. … Financing is just one part of the deal,” he says.

Buyers are considering whether to switch to an all-electric car or a hybrid. However, according to Poukkola, four out of five buy an internal combustion engine, usually a diesel. He is not worried about the uncertain outlook of the industry.

“In the big picture, this does not have a significant effect, because in other parts of Europe the sale of new cars is doing well, and possible [Suomen] the shortfall is filled with commercial imported cars, which are brand new and have low emissions.”

Saka’s store in Lempäälä Ideapark.

Consumers’ Association stomps the rush to the car dealership after interest. When making large purchases, it is always advisable to tender and calculate the total costs, says the general secretary of the association Juha Beurling-Pomoell.

“The temptation to buy when ‘I got it cheap’ is extremely rarely a sustainable path.”

Beurling-Pomoell interprets the fixed interest rate as an easy selling point, because practically all other numbers live in the transaction. These include, for example, car payment time, processing costs, down payment and so on.

For this reason, it is important to watch the interest rate advertisement real annual interest rate, which describes the total cost of the loan. According to the law, this amount must be presented to the buyer. Roughly speaking, it is a couple of percent higher than the advertised rate.

Beurling-Pomoell emphasizes that it is important to ask stupid questions when buying a car. A beautifully decorated store and a nice salesperson can create the illusion that the buyer won’t open his mouth.

“If there’s a doubt that I understand what it’s about, it’s better to hang on until you do. Last winter, the ambiguities related to fixed-term electricity contracts showed that people don’t always understand what they’re putting their name to.”

In the fall of 2022, when the price of energy rose, many people in their distress signed long contracts at a high price, which they cannot now get out of.

Beurling-Pomoelli has an apt tip for those who are hesitating when shopping for a car.

“If you don’t understand something, ask the seller to summarize the parts of the offer and send it right away, for example by email. The consumer’s safety is not in trusting the seller, but in having black and white.”

Economically a significant amount of euros is connected to the cars. According to the Bank of Finland, households had 7.7 billion euros in vehicle loans last June.

However, you shouldn’t panic about a good interest rate offer, concludes Santander’s Kauppinen.

“If you see a good interest rate offer, you can go through all the conditions, because they are transparent. And if the car meets the needs, then it’s worth taking it.”