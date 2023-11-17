Price of cars | A European car brand threatens to make an electric car that costs and consumes very little

The car group Renault plans to produce a European electric car that consumes exceptionally little electricity. Analysts doubt the project.

French The car group Renault plans to launch an electric car costing 20,000 euros.

That’s a low sum by the scale of new electric cars, and a declaration of war on rival Citroën, which also works on a car of the same price category.

The name of the car will be Twingo Legend, which means it has its roots in the company’s previous city car Twingo.

Renault claims that the consumption of a new car can be reduced to 10 kilowatt hours per hundred kilometers. It would be an exceptionally low figure if realized.

Electric cars on average consume 20 kilowatt-hours on the above-mentioned trip. In comparison, Mercedes-Benz recently threatened to make a carwhich would reach 12 kilowatt hours at a hundred.

More detailed technical information of the new Twingo has not yet been announced. In addition, in Finland’s conditions, consumer promises must be treated with caution.

New The Twingo is planned to be built in France in an area where Renault has four factories focused on electric cars in the future. The company’s electric car division Ampere is responsible for the car, which is scheduled to be listed on the stock exchange next year.

Along with the announcement of the car, Renault’s management announced strong growth forecasts, with which they also want to fuel Ampere’s value.

According to sources from the Reuters news agency, the company’s management dreams of a value of 10 billion euros, but the most cynical analyst estimates speak of 3–4 billion euros.

CEO of Renault Luca de Meo commented to the media, according to Reuters, that the company has the funds to increase Ampere’s production without external capital, but an IPO is still their number one option.

However, according to him, it will be canceled if the value remains too low.

“We are not crazy,” de Meo commented at the press conference.

In all Seven different electric cars should come out of Ampere’s lineup by 2031. UBS bank analysts interviewed by Reuters said there was still no evidence of commercial viability for the 20,000-euro electric car.

Citroën also makes a car of the same price, which indicates the pressure of the car industry to push prices down due to the avalanche of Chinese electric cars.