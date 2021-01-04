Japanese automaker Nissan launched its most affordable sub compact SUV Nissan Magnite in the Indian market late last year. Adorned with a very attractive look and strong engine capacity, the initial price of this SUV was set at just Rs 4.99 lakh. But now the company has increased the price of this SUV.

According to the information, the company has increased the price of only the base variant of the new Nissan Magnite. At the same time, there is no official information about the price increase of other models. The company has launched it with five different trims and two petrol engines. Its top model is priced at Rs 9.45 lakh.

How much has the price increased: The price of its base (MT XE) variant has been fixed at Rs 5.49 lakh on the company’s official website. Earlier, the price of this variant was Rs 4.99 lakh. Its price has been increased to Rs 50,000. Apart from this, the price of all other variants is the same as before. Only at the end of last month, it was announced that the company will increase the price of this SUV.

Get this engine: In a variant, the company has used a 1.0-liter capacity turbo petrol engine that generates 99bhp power and 160Nm torque. This variant is also available in the market with a 5-speed manual transmission. Apart from this, this SUV is also available with a 1 liter natural aspirated petrol engine, which generates 71bhp power and 96Nm torque.

This variant has more demand: The company claims that the XV and XV (premium) of the top variants of the new Nissan Magnite have been selected by the highest 60 percent of the people. Apart from this, around 30 percent people have opted for the CVT automatic variant. The company has also given some clauses leading features in this SUV, which makes it better than other models. Such as, 360-degree surround view camera, wireless Apple car play, Android auto connectivity, 7.0 inch TFT display, push button start, voice recognition technology, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring etc.

Increasing popularity: The popularity of this SUV can be gauged from the fact that the company has recorded 33,000 units of its booking within a month, which is equivalent to an average of 1,000 bookings. Not only this, the company has also recorded more than 1.80 lakh inquiries for this SUV. According to media reports, the highest number of bookings has been recorded in the last 14 days of the month of December. Recently the Asian NCAP crash report of Nissan Magnite has also come out in which it has got a 4 star rating. Due to excellent booking, the waiting period of this SUV has also reached almost 8 months.