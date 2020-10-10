Famous tech brand Apple plans to launch iPhone 12 soon. It is being said that the company is going to have a launch event on October 13 in which the iPhone 12 series is likely to be launched. It has also been reported that in this event Apple will launch four iPhones instead of three within the iPhone 12 series. Apart from this, the company can also launch HomePod Mini at the event. Information given by leaks and tipsters on the internet has revealed that the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be launched this week.

Iphone price

According to Leaks, the iPhone 12 mini screen will come with 5.1 inches. The price of which is being said to be $ 699 i.e. 51,000 rupees. Apart from this, the price of the 6.1 inch variant can be $ 799 i.e. Rs 58,300. It has been said that dual camera setup can be found in both variants. On the other hand, if you talk about storage, you can see the storage range between 64GB to 256GB.

At the same time, the display of Phone 12 Pro will be 6.1 inches, which will be $ 999 i.e. Rs 73,000. At the same time, talking about the most powerful variant of the series iPhone 12 Pro Max, its display will be 6.7 inches and its price can be from $ 1099 i.e. Rs 80,000.