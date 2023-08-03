A report by the “Wall Street Journal” says that the quotation will fluctuate between US$ 80 in 2023; pressure for readjustments at Petrobras increases

The international price of a barrel of oil should reach US$ 100 in 2024. The forecast is from the French bank Societe Generale. The financial institution’s estimate is not unanimous among market specialists, but the tendency for the price of oil to advance close to this value is also shared by analysts at the British bank Standard Chartered, who estimate a price of US$ 98 in the period. The information is from Wall Street Journal.

Another forecast shared by market analysts is that the international price of oil should fluctuate around US$ 80 during the 2nd half of 2023. the month at US$85.56, an increase of 14.6%. Oil should stay in this price range until the end of the year.

The July result is the effect of the reduction in production agreed by the countries that make up OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) in June. The group decided to cut production by 1.4 million barrels per day by January 2024.

In addition to the collectively agreed value, Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, also determined a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels of oil per day. As a result, global production, which is currently 40.46 million barrels per day, will be reduced to 38.81 million barrels per day in 2024.

At the same time, economic indicators indicate that demand for energy will be higher than previously predicted in European countries and the US. This means that economies should warm up while oil producers reduce production and gain an advantage in trading the product.

Effects on Petrobras

The rise in oil prices increases pressure for Petrobras increase the price of gasoline and diesel oil, which are currently 24% and 21% behind, respectively, compared to international prices.

The barrel of oil is one of the main indicators of fuel prices derived from commodity. Today, the oil company imports fuel at a higher price than that sold in the Brazilian domestic market and the long-term effect of this practice is the company’s cash burn.

In addition, the prices practiced by the state-owned company keep private fuel importers away, which increases the portion that Petrobras needs to import to meet market demand, since Brazil is not self-sufficient in its oil production.

According to the most recent data released by Petrobras, the state-owned company imported 52 million liters of gasoline per day in the 2nd quarter of 2023. The amount represents an increase of 642.9% compared to the same period of 2022, when it imported an average of 7 million of liters of fuel.

The price policy practiced by the state-owned company is the target of criticism from private importers. A abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) has already stated that the strategy is not transparent and causes uncertainty for private agents who contribute to reducing the weight of Petrobras’ imports.

Until June, prices for a barrel of Brent were ranging from US$ 70 to US$ 75, a scenario that helped Petrobras to detach itself from the PPI (Import Parity Price) and promote 2 price cuts. The last readjustment was on July 1st, reducing the value of diesel at refineries by 12.8% and gasoline by 5.3%.

NEW PRICE POLICY

In the new model that has been adopted, Petrobras does not fail to consider the international market, but does so based on other references for calculation, in addition to incorporating references from the domestic market. It is considered:

customer alternative cost;

marginal value for Petrobras.

The 1st is established from the alternatives that the consumer has in the market, observing the prices practiced by other suppliers that offer the same or similar products.

The 2nd considers the conditions obtained by the company for production, import and export.