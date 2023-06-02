The price of the Model 3 continues to fall, bringing the entry-level model close to the once promised price of 35 grand.

The longer Tesla is active on the market, the more it resembles a normal car brand. Tesla currently has the longest-serving CEO of any car brand and the brand is in the process of advertising. Tesla is also very busy with the prices. He regularly lowers the brand. What is remarkable is that Tesla subsequently raises prices again. So it certainly doesn’t always pay to wait.

But when it comes to the Model 3, because it goes on sale (again). First of all, we should immediately mention that it does not (yet) apply to the Netherlands. However, in recent times when prices were adjusted in the US, the other markets eventually followed suit. The price reduction is not only for the Model 3, but also the Model Y.

Tesla Model 3 price drops

Please note: these are stock models only! Normally that is not the biggest news, because some brands have a lot of stock that they have to get rid of. However, at Tesla the configuration options are extremely limited. Chances are your configuration is already built and waiting for you.

For the Model Y, the benefit can be as much as $560. Not really an extreme drop, but certainly nice, all the more so because you can’t really negotiate at Tesla. You either buy the car or you don’t. If you have (successfully) negotiated something with a Tesla dealer, we would love to hear about it in the comments!

shopping

The biggest profit can be made if you go shopping for a Model 3 in stock. In some cases, the benefit can then amount to 2 to 3 grand! This makes it possible to buy a Tesla Model 3 RWD for less than 40 grand: $ 39,530. That is not through an intermediary who has bought too much and has to get rid of his goods, but simply with Tesla itself. So with warranty, updates and a pat on the shoulder of the seller.

Normally there was never so much price difference between on-order units and stock cars. The demand for Teslas is so high that the brand can usually sell them for the top price. So why discount? Maybe to boost the second quarter? Another reason is that a facelift model is in the pipeline and Tesla is trying to make room for new stock.

With these price reductions, Tesla comes very close to the promised starting price of 35 mill. In fact, if you factor in inflation, they just about got it done.

Through: Tesla rate

Read more? This costs a middle class sports sedan in the Netherlands!

This article Model 3 price drops, already below 40 grand appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Price #Model #drops #grand