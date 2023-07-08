It is not a campaign of offers like Julio Regalado in Soriana, nor of Great Rebajas in Liverpool, since a client found what is apparently a price error in Suburbia, when discovering with a great discount a Smart TV of 40 thousand.

Consumers like to find out about sales, promotions and sales of different brands, therefore, when they learn that in the Mexican department store founded in 1970 in Mexico City, they placed a 40 thousand smart TV in 9 thousand pesos, the case immediately became a trend.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account of ‘@ofertasvipmexico’, who is used to sharing the super prices on brands, by sharing the store’s error in the online catalog, caused a stir on digital platforms.

The content creator, upon seeing the articles provided by the main organization to The Port of Liverpool, which has the motto ‘fashion at the best price’, found a surprising error, which is a 70-inch LG LED smart TV screen, which said the original price was $39,999.

However, by discounting the 2020 model, it appears that the cost is $8,999, For this reason, they debate whether it is a price error by the store that sells clothing, white goods, electronics, and cell phones aimed at the middle socioeconomic level.

Therefore, Internet users began to debate, since some pointed out that the promotion is still there, due to the model, while others share that although the discount is still there, it does not allow them to buy it.