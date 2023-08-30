The price of the MG4 XPower is really nice and low.

Do you remember the Subaru Impreza GT Turbo? That was a unique offer in the Netherlands, even before the time when we started to tax CO2 extra heavily. Hamburgers made you slim, smoking was beneficial for the condition and extra CO2 was good for the trees. The price of the Impreza GT Turbo was less than 50,000 guilders.

50K for a street rally special was unprecedented. Of course, it was not the STI (we did not have it in the Netherlands at the time), but you could drive every BMW 3 Series (except for the M3) in the face.

Price MG4 XPower

We are now 25 years later and cars are more expensive than ever. Even electric cars are quite expensive with their BPM exemption. Fortunately, MG comes with a bloody fast variant of their dirt cheap ‘4’, the MG4 X-Power. This is the top model of the range and has two electric motors that jointly deliver 435 hp and 600 Nm. This allows you to sprint to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds. 3.8! The top speed is limited to 200 km/h. The price of the MG4 X Power is now also known: 42,285 euros. You can do it now configure and order.

This makes it the fastest car for the money. If we look at the competition, there is not very much. Now we have to note that it is an MG4 with an extreme amount of power. Further hardware changes are scarce and are limited to sports pedals, sports brake calipers and 18-inch wheels. We are curious how it drives! The entry-level Tesla comes close, by the way:

MG4XPower | €42,285

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range | €42,995

BMW M135i xDrive | €68,060

Audi RS3 Sportback | €100,157

All prices at a glance

In addition to the MG 4 XPower, there is also a new version in the form of the Trophy Extended Range. This seems to be the most ideal version. With 241 hp you still have plenty of power and excellent performance.

However, the radius of action is much larger. Always tasty. In the meantime, the prices have also been slightly adjusted, so here is the complete overview of all models and the prices as they apply now:

Performance Power Range 0-100 km/h Price 51kWh Standard 170 hp 350km 7.7 seconds €32,285 64kWh Comfort 204 hp 450km 7.9 seconds €35,785 64kWh Luxury 204 hp 435km 7.9 seconds €37,785 77kWh Trophy ER 241 hp 520km 6.5 seconds €41,285 64kWh XPower 435 hp 385km 3.8 seconds €42,285

