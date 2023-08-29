Note: the price of the Mercedes-AMG GLC63S compared to their competitors is interesting

We’ve been talking about the Mercedes-AMG C63 lately. This now no longer has a V8, but a four-cylinder. We find that very difficult to comprehend. Funnily enough, we are talking about it in the case of the C63, but everyone is pretty quiet when it comes to the GLC63S. It is called exactly the same drivetrain!

The Dutch price of the Mercedes-AMG GLC63S is now known: 159,321 euros. Now we hardly dare to say it, but that is a competitive price! Especially when compared to the price of the C63S AMG. We’ll explain it a little bit. Compared to its competitors, the C63S is quite pricey.

This is what the Mercedes-AMG GLC63S looks like as standard.

Certainly because it has a PHEV powertrain, you would expect it to be cheaper, but the C63 is thirstier, slower and more expensive than the six-cylinder BMW M3.

Back to the GLC63S, it’s only 10 grand more than the C63S Estate. The powertrain is the same, so a PHEV setup with 476 hp 2.0 four-cylinder and electric drive. The result is a system power of 680 hp and a system torque of 1,020 Nm.

There is also a Performance Edition 1

In addition to the regular model, you can also opt for the Mercedes-AMG GLC63S E Performance Edition 1. Quite a mouthful for a high price, but you get something in return.

Think of the Night Package, Night Package II, AMG Premium Plus package, Manufaktur High-tech silver Magno paint, 21-inch cross-spoke wheels in black, Digital Light with project function, Nappa leather with yellow stitching) and carbon inlays. You can also recognize this model by the not too subtle sticker set.

Price Mercedes-AMG GLC63S quite competitive in comparison

Of course we also let the trainee visit the Autoboulevard to look up the prices of the competition:

BMW X3 M Competition Package | €158,492.20

Mercedes-AMG GLC63S | €159,321

Porsche Macan GTS | €158,600

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio | €166,000

Maserati Grecale Trofeo | €178,354

Jaguar F-Pace SVR | €183,441

The BMW is still the cheapest and without the Competition package it is even cheaper. The Porsche is considerably less powerful and already quite old. The Alfa Romeo does have that great V6 and recently 520 hp. The Grecale is a Maserati for a while and brand new. The Jaaaaaaaag is the most expensive, but also the thickest: this car still has that great AJ-III 5.0 V8 with supercharger.

This is what the Mercedes-AMG GLC63S looks like with a few options

For the time being, only the price of the Mercedes-AMG GLC63S in the SUV version is known. The new Coupé is not (yet) listed as AMG in the price lists, but expects that it will be two or three mille more expensive when it comes.

Well, you can take the car configure here!

This article Price Mercedes-AMG GLC63S more interesting than C63S appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Price #MercedesAMG #GLC63S #interesting #C63S