If you want to start the year with new truck Then you can take a look at the price list of the new Kia trucks, it is about the Niro, Sportage and Sorentowhich have already launched their 2025 model and there are even some with a hybrid version, so without further ado, let’s get into the details so you can get to know them better.

Let’s start with the Sportagein four different versions you can buy it from $594,900 pesos for the LX, while the SXL is available from $752,900 pesos. They have a 7 year warranty and offers you 187 horsepower with a combined fuel economy of 14.68 km/l.

The Kia Sportage also has its Hybrid versionthis is purchased from $872,900 pesos, it comes with Hybrid turbo engine and reaches up to 227 horsepower with a combined fuel efficiency of 23.7 km/l, and also surprises you with its panoramic roofor with electric opening.

If you prefer to check out other options, then you can consider the Kia Sorento 2025which is presented in three versions, the EX with a price from $821,900 pesos, the EX Pack that you acquire from $885,900 pesos and the SXL with a value from $985,900 pesos, the latter with a 2.5 L Turbo engine.

Price list of the new 2025 Kia SUVs: Niro, Sportage and Sorento – are there hybrids? Photo: KIA

One of the Kia SUV With a very attractive design that reflects elegance wherever you see it, indoors or outdoors, it is the Niro 2025which has been launched in a Hybrid version and that you can purchase from $727,900 pesos, offers you 7 years or 150 thousand kilometers of warranty.

Its fuel efficiency also draws attention, since according to its technical data sheet it gives you 28.08 kilometers per liter, What do you think? It also has 8 airbags and aluminum sports pedals, LED fog lights (MFR) and a 10.25-inch screen.

Price list of the new 2025 Kia SUVs: Niro, Sportage and Sorento – are there hybrids? Photo: KIA

So, do you already have your favorite Kia SUV so you can try out the latest model? Finally, we tell you that not only the Pickups are the newly launchedas the new Kia K4 sedan and the Kia K3 sedan and hatchback, all 2025, were also unveiled.