Can you imagine being an oil billionaire and that Land Rover I don’t want to share the “recipe” with you to make your own 4×4 truckWell, a very similar story happened to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a car lover, specifically of this famous truck who decided to have his own manufacturer and make his own cars.

In London, Jim Ratcliffe, a passionate about Land Rover Defenderdecided to create a new all-terrain vehicle, and then create, Ineos Automotivethe company behind the project, set out to design a vehicle that combined the best of classic off-road vehicles with the most advanced technologies.

The result was the Ineos Grenadier, A 4×4 with straight lines and a robust appearance, reminiscent of the Defender but with modern engineering and high-quality components. The Grenadier has a ladder chassis, rigid axles and state-of-the-art engines, giving it a capacity all-terrain exceptional.

Ineos arrives in Mexico

Now the famous pickup truck that is assembled in France arrives Mexicothen its wide presence in other countries such as Europe, the United States and Canada, so we have wondered what the cost of its all-terrain vehicles would be in the Mexican automotive industry.

Ineos Grenadier arrives in Mexico in three different versionsthis way you can choose between the Station Wagon and the second one that is identified as Trailmaster, in addition to the Fieldmaster. The last two can already be purchased from $2,199,900, Mexican pesos. Available for delivery in December 2024.

Photo: INEOS

This is a midsize SUV pickup truck with measurements ranging from 4,855 mm long, 2,144 mm wide and up to 2,050 mm high, in addition to the wheelbase of 2,922 mm. Its engine is the same as the one that comes from BMW, with 3.0-liter turbocharged inline 6-cylinder with 282 horsepower.

It has an 8-speed automatic transmission and its towing capacity is up to 3,500 kg. This vehicle offers a Combined fuel consumption of 5.9 km/lAs if that were not enough, it has a basic warranty of 5 years or 100,000 km, a 3-year paint warranty, a 12-year anti-perforation warranty and they say that maintenance services are carried out once a year.

The Station Wagon version does not yet have a Official price in Mexicowhich is why the brand itself has estimated that the waiting time for you to be able to drive it is 6 to 8 months. It is an off-road vehicle, capable of carrying things and carrying passengers.

And if you’re still not surprised, you should know that the Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster includes a snorkel for use in water-filled areas, an auxiliary battery, pre-wired preparation for different accessories, compass and altimeter, auxiliary electrical outlets, among others.

Photo: INEOS

If you prefer you can also add the famous reverse cameraproximity sensors, ambient lighting, heated rearview mirrors among other details. Without a doubt, it is already considered a brand of luxury carsIf you think this isn’t the case, wait until you see the Fieldmaster version.

The Ineos Grenadier Fieldmaster offers you equipment consisting of safari windows in the roofpremium sound system, heated front seats, genuine leather upholstered seats, plus you can add accessories such as all-terrain tires or a ladder to climb onto the roof, privacy glass or genuine leather upholstery.

So now you know what the new one is like 4×4 arrives in MexicoIneos is positioned as a luxury brand that impresses at first glance, although its price is still higher than that of the most famous brands. What do you think of its design? If you are interested, you can request a test drive at its distributors located in Mexico City and Guadalajara.