The rate at which prices are rising in the Netherlands fell sharply in November compared to a month earlier. However, inflation remains high. Daily life became 11.2 percent more expensive this month than a year earlier, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports.

Statistics Netherlands bases itself on the harmonized European measurement method. In October, consumer prices still rose by 16.8 percent on an annual basis.

Inflation has been very high for some time because the prices for gas and electricity have risen sharply. Higher energy costs are also reflected in food prices. Not only in the Netherlands, but throughout the eurozone, consumers pay more for their daily shopping. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned earlier this week that inflation is unlikely to have peaked yet.

The ECB has already raised interest rates several times to bring inflation back to 2 percent. In December, interest rates in the eurozone are expected to be raised again.

European method

The inflation figure according to the harmonized European method is always higher than Statistics Netherlands’ own method. That figure will appear later. This includes, among other things, the costs of living, such as rents. The European method does not take this into account. The European method was devised to make it easier to compare inflation in different countries.