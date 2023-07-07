Price increase | Nordea: Inflation in the euro area can slow down surprisingly quickly

According to Nordea, there are several signs of downside risks of inflation in the euro area. However, the bank does not believe in a rapid slowdown of inflation.

Consumer prices the rise in the euro area may slow down faster than the market expects, thinks Nordea bank. However, in its basic scenario, Nordea does not believe in a “collapse” of inflation.

Nordea’s economist Kristian Nummelin note in the bank’s blog that there have recently been signs of downside risks of inflation from the euro area.

“With the weak economic cycle, the prices of raw materials have fallen, and business surveys also point to a moderation in price increases,” Nummelin writes in his blog.

The clearest according to Nummelin, a sign of a possible surprisingly rapid slowdown in inflation is producer price inflation, i.e. prices at the factory gates.

The Statistical Center of the European Union reported on Wednesday that producer prices fell in May in the euro area for the fifth month in a row on a monthly basis.

In May, producer prices were lower than a year earlier for the first time since the end of 2020.

According to Nummelin, producer prices have fallen sharply, especially due to the fall in the price of energy. It has also dragged overall inflation down this year.

“Before the rise in inflation, we saw a sharp rise in producer prices, so maybe producer prices now also indicate a rapid slowdown in inflation?” Nummelin writes.

Second a sign of the downside risks of inflation is that companies’ expectations of price increases have clearly moderated.

According to the purchasing managers’ indices of the euro area, the costs faced by companies, i.e. input prices, have decreased in industry. The prices charged by companies, i.e. output prices, also do not rise as strongly as before.

Inflation typically follows companies’ price expectations relatively well, Nummelin points out.

“In the future, it’s worth watching to see if we see falling prices in the euro area. The first indications of a drop in prices have been received from Germany, where the prices of furniture started to decline in May,” writes Nummelin.

Despite the signs, the rate of inflation in the euro area is still fast. Consumer prices in the euro area rose by 5.5 percent in June. The objective of the European Central Bank (ECB) is to keep the inflation rate at two percent in the medium term.

Nordea expects in its base scenario that a more permanent lowering of euro area inflation to the two percent target will take time.

The bank estimates that wages in the euro area will rise too quickly due to the labor shortage compared to the ECB’s inflation target.

A large part of inflation is service prices, and therefore service price inflation will keep overall inflation high in the future as well, Nummelin estimates.

In order to curb inflation, the ECB raised its deposit rate at its June meeting to 3.50 percent, the highest in 22 years. The central bank has hinted that interest rate hikes will continue in July.