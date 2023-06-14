Price increase | Inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in May

The annual increase in consumer prices was mostly restrained by the lower prices of fuel and condominiums.

Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. inflation, slowed down clearly in May, as fuel and housing prices continued to fall.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Wednesday, consumer prices rose by 6.8 percent in May from a year ago, while in April the annual change was 7.9 percent.

The rise in consumer prices started to accelerate in the second year after a long period of slow inflation. The fastest price increase was in November and December last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent.

Compared to April, consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in May. This was due, among other things, to an increase in the average interest rate on mortgages. In April, the monthly change in consumer prices was also 0.3 percent.

Consumer prices, on the other hand, were raised the most by the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages, the price of electricity and the interest rates on consumer loans.

According to preliminary data of the Harmonized Consumer Price Index, inflation in Finland was 5.0 percent in May. In April, it was 6.3 percent.

Harmonized inflation does not include, for example, mortgage interest.