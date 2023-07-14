Friday, July 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Price increase | Inflation slowed to 6.3 percent in June

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Price increase | Inflation slowed to 6.3 percent in June

The annual increase in consumer prices was mostly restrained by the decrease in the price of fuel and the milder increase in the price of electricity.

Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. inflation, slowed down in June, as fuel prices continued to fall and the rise in electricity prices moderated.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Friday, consumer prices rose by 6.3 percent in June from a year ago, while in May the year-on-year change was 6.8 percent.

Consumer prices the rise began to accelerate in the second year after a long period of slow inflation. The fastest price increase was in November and December last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent.

Compared to May, consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in June. This was due, among other things, to an increase in the average interest rate on mortgages. In May, the monthly change in consumer prices was 0.3 percent.

See also  Old electric car batteries: “We can achieve a 90 percent recycling rate”

Core inflation was 7.3 percent in June. It does not include food and energy price changes, as they contain more short-term price fluctuations than other commodity groups.

#Price #increase #Inflation #slowed #percent #June

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
GroenLinks leader Klaver joined partner PvdA

GroenLinks leader Klaver joined partner PvdA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result