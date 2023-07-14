Price increase | Inflation slowed to 6.3 percent in June

The annual increase in consumer prices was mostly restrained by the decrease in the price of fuel and the milder increase in the price of electricity.

Consumer prices the annual change, i.e. inflation, slowed down in June, as fuel prices continued to fall and the rise in electricity prices moderated.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Friday, consumer prices rose by 6.3 percent in June from a year ago, while in May the year-on-year change was 6.8 percent.

Consumer prices the rise began to accelerate in the second year after a long period of slow inflation. The fastest price increase was in November and December last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent.

Compared to May, consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in June. This was due, among other things, to an increase in the average interest rate on mortgages. In May, the monthly change in consumer prices was 0.3 percent.

Core inflation was 7.3 percent in June. It does not include food and energy price changes, as they contain more short-term price fluctuations than other commodity groups.