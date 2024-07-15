Price increase | Inflation slowed slightly in Finland in June

Rising prices|In June, the annual change in consumer prices in Finland was 1.3 percent. Food prices were now roughly at last year’s level.

In June the annual change in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, slowed slightly compared to May. It was due, among other things, to a milder increase in the average interest rate on mortgages and the cheaper package tours outside the EU.

The data published by Statistics Finland on Monday show that the annual change in consumer prices was 1.3 percent in June, while it was 1.5 percent in May. At the beginning of the year in January, inflation was 3.3 percent.

In its press release, Statistics Finland says that in June, compared to a year ago, the biggest increase in consumer prices was the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages, interest on consumer loans and treatment fees.

The increase in consumer prices was restrained the most by the cheaper prices of electricity, day care for children and detached house properties.

Food prices were now roughly at last year’s level.

“From May to June, prices rose the most in fresh vegetables with new potatoes. The price of potatoes rose by an average of 39 percent and the price of cabbage by 13 percent. On the other hand, fresh fruit prices fell by 3.6 percent from May. The price of coffee seems to fluctuate from month to month, now the increase was 12.8 percent,” says the chief actuary of the Statistics Finland Kristiina Nieminen in the bulletin.

Core inflation was 3.3 percent in June. Core inflation does not include changes in the prices of food and energy, because they contain more short-term price fluctuations than other commodity groups.

In the euro area inflation was 2.5 percent in June, according to preliminary data from the harmonized consumer price index, while in May it was 2.6 percent. In Finland, the corresponding inflation was 0.5 percent.

The harmonized consumer price index does not include owner-occupied housing, gambling, interest on consumer and other loans, fire insurance for single-family houses, vehicle tax or fishing and hunting fees.