Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Price increase | Inflation slowed slightly from June

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2024
in World Europe
Price increase | Inflation slowed slightly from June
The slowdown in inflation from June to July was due, among other things, to a milder increase in the average interest rate on mortgages.

Inflation slowed slightly in Finland in July compared to June, Statistics Finland says in its recent review.

The slowdown in inflation from June to July was due, among other things, to a milder increase in the average interest rate on mortgages.

According to Statistics Finland, the annual change in consumer prices was 1.0 percent in July. In June, inflation was 1.3 percent.

