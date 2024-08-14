Price increase | Inflation slowed slightly from June

Rising prices|The slowdown in inflation from June to July was due, among other things, to a milder increase in the average interest rate on mortgages.

Inflation slowed slightly in Finland in July compared to June, Statistics Finland says in its recent review.

The slowdown in inflation from June to July was due, among other things, to a milder increase in the average interest rate on mortgages.

According to Statistics Finland, the annual change in consumer prices was 1.0 percent in July. In June, inflation was 1.3 percent.