Price increase | Inflation accelerated to 6.5 percent in July

The rate of inflation accelerated slightly in Finland in July. Inflation was especially accelerated by housing costs.

Consumer prices the rise, i.e. inflation, accelerated slightly in Finland in July due to, among other things, the rise in the average interest rate on mortgages, consumer loans and the price of electricity.

According to data published by Statistics Finland on Monday, consumer prices rose by 6.5 percent in July from a year ago. In June, the annual change was 6.3 percent.

The increase in consumer prices was mostly restrained in July by the cheaper fuel and condominiums, Statistics Finland says.

The rise in consumer prices started to accelerate in the second year after a long period of slow inflation. The fastest price increase was in November and December last year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent. During the current year, inflation has mostly slowed down.

On a monthly basis consumer prices rose in July by 0.5 percent from June. According to Statistics Finland, the monthly change in the consumer price index was also driven by the increase in the average interest rate on mortgages. In June, the monthly change in consumer prices was 0.2 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists, accelerated to 7.4 percent in July. In June, the core inflation rate was 7.3 percent. Core inflation does not include changes in the prices of food and energy, which are sensitive to change, which is why it gives a better indication of the wide range of price increases.

Central Chamber of Commerce chief economist Jukka Appelqvist in his comment calls the acceleration of inflation in July an unfortunate setback, which does not change the big picture that the time of the fastest inflation is over.

“There is still concern about how quickly inflation will return to a sufficiently low level. In July, we still saw a fairly rapid rise in prices on a monthly basis in many commodity groups. In other words, inflation cannot be declared completely defeated yet either. Once inflation gets going properly, stopping it is slow,” Appelqvist writes.

Economist at mortgage lender Hypo Juho Keskinen points out in his comment that housing costs rose by 10.7 percent in July from a year ago.

“Recent price data shows that mortgage interest expenses have almost quadrupled since a year ago, when the 12-month Euribor was slightly above one percent instead of the current four. The development of interest rates alone explains more than 2 percentage points of July’s inflation,” Keskinen writes.

According to Appelqvist, the inflation figure measured by Statistics Finland is currently misleading to some extent regarding the general price level change, because the rise in interest rates plays such a significant role in it.

“We are in a bit of a difficult situation, where the rise in interest rates on mortgages and consumer loans explains almost half of the measured inflation.”

In addition to the rise in interest rates, the rate of inflation accelerated in July, according to Statistics Finland, among other things, the price of electricity, which rose by almost nine percent from the previous year. The increase in the price of electricity accounted for 0.4 percent of the annual change in the consumer price index in July.

“Even though the electricity bills are still higher than a year ago, the price of electricity fell from its winter peaks continuously throughout the spring. The effect will be properly reflected in the annual inflation only when the fixed-term electricity contracts expire,” writes Hypon Keskinen.

Harmonized according to the consumer price index, inflation in Finland accelerated slightly to 4.2 percent in July. According to the harmonized index, Finland’s inflation rate in June was 4.1 percent.

The harmonized consumer price index describes the change in consumer prices in the EU in accordance with the harmonized consumption concept and calculation method. It does not include, for example, mortgage interest.