In Turkey, inflation continues to rise from a very high level. In April, consumer prices rose by almost 70 percent compared to the same month last year, as announced by the statistics office in Ankara on Thursday. Analysts had expected an average rate of 68 percent. In March, the inflation rate was around 61 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 7.25 percent in April.

The producer prices show how significant the price pressure is at upstream economic levels. In April they rose by a good 121 percent compared to the same month last year, after almost 115 percent in March. Producer prices are therefore more than twice as high as a year ago. Producer prices usually have an indirect effect on the consumer’s cost of living, with a time lag.

The inflation rate in Turkey is driven by several factors. The weak national currency, the lira, has been causing prices to rise significantly for a long time, since goods imported into Turkey are becoming more expensive as a result.

There are also significant problems in the international supply chains, which make preliminary products more expensive. The prices of many raw materials are also rising, not least because of the Russian attack on Ukraine. The Turkish central bank is not counteracting the development by raising interest rates, but has actually reduced interest rates despite high inflation rates.