Microsoft announced a price increase for Xbox Series X starting next August 1st, which will take effect in most countries of the world, with the exception of the United States, Japan, Chile, Brazil and Colombia. Even the subscription to the service Xbox Game Pass And Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be increased for the first time since July 6th in most countries of the world, excluding Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia.

Here are the new prices:

Xbox Series X — €549.99

— €549.99 Xbox Game Pass — €10.99 per month

— €10.99 per month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — €14.99 per month

However, the prices will not vary Xbox Series S and PC Game Pass. In addition, the price increase for current subscribers (and those who subscribe by August 13) will not change. New subscribers, on the other hand, will pay the new rates starting from 6 July. Annual subscriptions will increase with the next renewal.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu