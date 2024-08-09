Home World

Croatia is a popular travel destination. Tourists from Germany in particular keep coming. However, the costs have changed.

Zagreb – Lots of sunshine, idyllic beaches and Mediterranean dishes: Croatia attracts numerous holidaymakers all year round. According to the Croatian Statistical Office (DZS), more than eleven million overnight stays were recorded in June of this year alone. But holidaymakers must now prepare for higher prices.

“Unrealistic prices”: Holidays in Croatia have become significantly more expensive

Time and again, holidaymakers are shocked by the increased prices. But one area in particular has become more expensive: According to the DZS, prices for restaurants and hotels rose by 70 percent between 2015 and June 2024. In 2015, costs in this sector were 28 percent below the EU average, but in 2023 they were only 9.4 percent.

Compared to the previous year, prices in the restaurant and hotel sector rose by 9.6 percent in June 2024, the DZS reports in a notice. Prices for leisure and culture rose by 3.7 percent, and for transport by three percent. But Croatia is not alone in this. “Accommodation costs and prices in restaurants have risen above average almost everywhere compared to the most popular holiday destinations in Europe – Spain, Italy, Austria, Croatia, Germany,” said Anna Burton, economist at the economic research institute Wifo in Vienna, told IPPEN.MEDIA.

Overall, Croatia is comparable to other countries in the Mediterranean, but stands out especially when it comes to price increases for private accommodation. “We took a look at rental platforms. There are really unrealistic prices. Studio apartments from 380 euros, private rooms from 220 euros,” Majda Šale from the tourist association of the island of Krk told HRTSo there is still room for improvement there.

“Slightly higher prices in some segments”: Costs for Croatia holidays increased

“In some segments of the offer we have slightly higher prices, in some segments lower prices,” explained Kristjan Staničić from the Croatian Tourist Association to the broadcaster. “Of course there are individual cases that deviate from a certain average,” he admitted. This was shown, for example, by holidaymakers who bought four scoops of ice cream for a considerable sum. However, supply and demand regulate the price level, said Staničić.

Due to inflation and the changeover to the euro, holidaymakers in Croatia have to dig a little deeper into their pockets – especially in the tourist hotspots, it can be quite expensive. “Croatia is more expensive due to inflation, but still not expensive compared to Europe,” noted Nikola Eterović from the Association of Restaurateurs in Istria in May.

The price increase is not stopping many holidaymakers from travelling to Croatia. The country is particularly popular with tourists from Germany. Here are five Croatian insider tips for a trip to a popular holiday region. A tourism researcher also reveals how you can save money on your holiday. (kas)