Housing prices in Sochi may approach Moscow prices. Due to the ban on point construction of high-rise buildings, new buildings there in 2021 may rise in price by up to 20%. And after them, and secondary housing – by 10-15%. This forecast was given to Izvestia by real estate market participants. Sochi is already one of the most expensive cities in the Russian Federation – the average price per sq. m of primary real estate there is 152 thousand rubles, which is higher than in the Moscow region and St. Petersburg.

Non-point measures

On December 24, a regular session of the Sochi City Assembly took place. As a result of the meeting, it was decided to ban the construction of single-family apartment buildings in the city. The exceptions were projects for the integrated development of the territory.

Restrictions are associated with infinity buildings, when one or two houses are being erected – without accompanying infrastructure facilities. Also, these houses are connected, as a rule, to the already existing networks of housing and communal services, which is an additional burden, the chief expert of the Cyan analytical center Victoria Kiryukhina explained to Izvestia. With the integrated development of territories, this problem will be removed, she added.

– Due to the restrictions introduced in 2021, the average cost of new buildings in Sochi may grow by 20%. After them, secondary housing will rise in price – by 10-15%, – the director of the federal company “Etazhi” in Sochi, Pavel Bykov, predicted.

The increase in prices will occur due to an increase in the cost of building houses in connection with the need to create infrastructure, he said. Also, this will be facilitated by a decrease in supply due to the adaptation of the construction industry to new conditions, he added.

Until large-scale projects for the integrated development of territories are launched, apartments in new buildings may rise in price by 15-20%, agrees managing partner of VectorStroyFinance Andrey Kolochinsky.

– Forecasts for price increases are quite reliable. Already now, in the context of limited travel abroad, the interest in the Russian south among buyers, and especially in the resort regions, has grown significantly, – said Kirill Timofeev, General Director of the federal service for the selection of new buildings Living.ru.

The growth in demand for primary and secondary housing pushes prices up. Over the past six months, the cost of apartments in Sochi has already increased by 10-15%, said Alexander Gutorov, Sales and Marketing Director of Strana Development Group. General market reasons, such as preferential mortgages at 6.5%, the consequences of switching to project financing, also contribute to the rise in housing prices, he added.

The ban on infill development is, of course, an unprecedented step, but it will ensure the high-quality development of the urban environment, taking into account the load on both engineering communications and social facilities, Pavel Bykov said.

Sochi is already one of the most expensive cities in the country, said Victoria Kiryukhina. In Moscow, the average cost of a “square” of primary housing is 171.2 thousand rubles, in St. Petersburg – 111.3 thousand, in Yekaterinburg – 79.7 thousand, in Novosibirsk – 79.1 thousand, in Kazan – 94 , 9 thousand, and in Sochi – 152.3 thousand, follows from the data of the company “Etazhi”. In the Moscow region, according to information from “Cyan”, a square meter costs an average of 112.6 thousand rubles. After the rise in price, prices in Sochi will almost come close to those in Moscow.

Other consequences

The ban on point construction is a logical continuation of the solution to the problem of creating high-rise buildings on land for private houses, Victoria Kiryukhina noted. According to the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, buildings erected on sites that are intended for other types of structures are considered unauthorized buildings and are subject to demolition.

– Samostroi is one of the main problems of the Krasnodar Territory. More than half of all illegally built high-rise buildings there are located in Sochi and Adler, ”said Alexander Moor, head of the All-Russian Center for National Building Policy (VTSNSP).

The problem of illegal objects has become so aggravated that because of this, among other things, a decision was made to ban point construction, noted in the analytical service of the Granel Group of Companies.

However, the introduced ban will not help in the fight against unauthorized structures, Alexander Moor is sure. Illegal buildings have been banned before, he explained. To eliminate the problem, it is necessary to increase the control of the relevant authorities over the implementation of the law, stressed the head of the All-Union Central Council of Trade Unions.

With a significant increase in housing prices in Sochi, demand will flow to other coastal cities of the Krasnodar Territory. Therefore, the cost per square meter will begin to rise in price there, too, according to Granel. But the rise in prices will be held back by the limited paying capacity of the population, insufficient economic activity due to the coronavirus, and a decrease in quality supply, analysts added.

– In general, if earlier Sochi was built up chaotically, then in the future civilized quarter development will prevail here. Developers working there will have to reorient themselves to the construction of balanced projects, – said Andrey Kolochinsky.

But only large developers will be able to cope with the fulfillment of such obligations, so we can talk about the merger and consolidation of players operating in the market, he believes.

If the experience of Sochi is successful, it will most likely be scaled up, Kirill Timofeev noted.

Izvestia sent inquiries to the Sochi City Council and the Ministry of Construction. The ministry forwarded the questions to the Sochi authorities. They did not answer at the time of publication.