Annual US inflation slowed to 3.1 percent in January

At the end of January, the growth rate of consumer prices in the United States slowed to 3.1 percent, although in December 2023 it was at 3.4 percent. This is reported by Interfax with reference to statistics from the United States Department of Labor (Department of Labor).

Thus, in the first month of this year, the rate of price growth in the United States slowed by 0.3 percentage points. During this time period, the country's energy costs fell by 4.6 percent on an annual basis, following a 2 percent contraction in December. At the same time, gasoline prices fell even more – by 6.4 percent.

In turn, the growth rate of food costs slowed to 2.6 percent, although in December it was at the level of 2.7 percent. The rate of increase in prices for new cars slowed from 1 to 0.7 percent, for clothing – from 1 to 0.1 percent, for medical supplies – to 4.7 to 3 percent, for transport services – from 9.7 to 9, 5 percent.

In January, price growth in the US actually returned to the November level. Then the United States recorded a similar level of annual inflation (3.1 percent). At the same time, in June 2022, the indicator was at a 40-year high of 9.1 percent.