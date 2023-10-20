Home page World

A Viennese restaurant offers a goose dish for its guests in autumn. But many react with horror – the price simply cannot be justified.

Vienna – “Not goose normal” is the slogan of an Austrian restaurant in Vienna, where guests have to dig deep into their pockets for an exclusive goose dish. Since October 16th, the restaurant “Napoleon” has been offering its annual “juicy fried goose” like every autumn. According to the operators, the taste experience and the keeping conditions justify the high price. On the Internet, however, the offer is viewed critically. Are food prices getting more and more out of control?

A quarter of a goose at a high price: a local offer in Austria is causing horror

“In addition to our juicy fried goose with chestnut red cabbage and potato dumplings, there is goose linseed soup, an autumnal pumpkin cream soup and the vegan version ‘goose without goose’,” the Viennese restaurant advertises on social networks. The offer is only offered on an extremely limited basis. If interested, guests can try the goose for almost a month. You can choose between a cheaper oat-fattened goose from Poland, raised according to four-legged criteria, and a more expensive, local free-range goose from a farm in Upper Austria.

By the way, there is a reason why geese are offered in autumn. Saint Martin is just around the corner, it will be that time again on November 11th. But where does the custom in Germany of eating a “St. Martin’s goose” come from on St. Martin’s Day?

“Just avoid places like this”: parts of social media are ice cold about price hammers

However, the price makes people sit up and take notice, especially on social networks. While a quarter of a goose from Poland is offered for 33.50 euros, a quarter of a free-range goose from Austria costs an impressive 46.50 euros. That’s thirteen euros more for the “more animal-friendly” attitude. Many on Facebook reacted with outrage to the prices. “There are certainly better ones out there for less. “Just avoid places like that,” commented one user on the Viennese restaurant’s special offer.

Another user is also outraged and even calculates the price for a free-range goose he knows from another farm. “On average, a goose weighs 3.5-6.0 kg, which is roughly €94.50. And you charge €50 for a club!” he criticizes in the comments. Another lady accuses the operators: “I used to always fry a whole goose and that bothered me [sic!] It certainly didn’t cost €50, even with the side dishes!”

Austria-Lokal is heavily criticized on the Internet for its price – is the cost of a quarter of a goose justified?

Meanwhile, the restaurant is trying to justify the price of the free-range goose. A portion of goose has a raw weight of around 900 grams and has to be roasted in the oven for between three and four hours, turned regularly and basted. “It’s just a big piece of meat / actually 2 T-bone steaks,” is the answer to the criticism. “Plus chestnut red cabbage, potato dumplings and gravy – with free seconds to make sure you’re full.” In the end, of course, everyone has to decide for themselves whether the food is worth the price. “I was there yesterday… and I was thrilled,” writes an apparently satisfied customer in the comments. She really enjoyed her visit to the restaurant.

If you want to eat a portion of goose in Munich, you can get away comparatively much cheaper. Depending on the pub and restaurant, a quarter goose (also from a German farm) with potato dumplings and plum red cabbage is sometimes offered for 18.90 euros. Many restaurants only offer goose dishes on certain days in October. (nz)