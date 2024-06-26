At Suburbia, you will find a wide variety of furniture to suit all your needs and styles. Whether you are looking for a comfortable sofa for your living room, an elegant bed for your bedroom or any other type of furniture, Suburbia has what you need with offers and payment flexibilities.

Customers usually look for furniture that offers comfort, quality materials and that fits the dimensions of their spaces, which is why we tell you that the department store has surprised everyone with an impressive discount on the Maxwell Comfort 2-Piece Sofa, which It has gone from costing $103,500 to just $82,800. In addition, it includes free shipping and the option of 6 Months Without Interest, making this a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality furniture at an unbeatable price.

Features of the Maxwell Comfort Leather 2-Piece Sofa

◉ Sofa and love seat made of 100% genuine leather, tanned from bovine cattle. The finish can be aniline or inorganic pigmented for greater protection and durability.

◉ The skin is very soft to the touch, with a thickness of 1.1 mm. The tone can be uniform or uneven depending on the type of finish, with a semi-matte shine.

◉ Skin tone stitching for an elegant finish.

◉ Genuine leather is much more resistant than synthetic products and, with proper care, can last for many years.

◉ The skin is cool in hot climates and warm in cold climates, thanks to its natural properties.

◉ The skin has a fresh and unique aroma that conveys elegance.

◉ Hypoallergenic: It does not cause any type of allergy, making it ideal for everyone.

◉ The feel and view of leather furniture is unmatched, offering a touch of luxury to your home.

Specifications:

◉ Comfort Type: Medium

◉ Backup Type: Backup

◉ Leg Shape: Square

◉ App: No app

◉ Number of Pieces: 2 pieces

◉ Assembly Required: No

◉ Arms: With arms

◉ Finished: Not finished

◉ Services and Warranty: Yes, with a 1-year warranty period

◉ Family or Collection: Maxwell

◉ Product: Room 3.2

◉ Brand: Confortopiel

◉ Total Number of Places: 5

Dimensions:

◉ Product Length: 240 cm

◉ Product height: 90 cm

◉ Product Width: 100cm

Composition:

◉ Material: Leather

◉ Structure Material: Pine wood

◉ Filling: Foam

◉ Additional Accessories: Includes 100% genuine leather