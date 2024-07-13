Until July 31, Liverpool invites you to enjoy the “Big Sale” during this summer in which it has a wide range of items on sale, an ideal opportunity to renovate your home with incredible offers as well as payment flexibility. Among the most notable promotions, there is the Aztec Furniture Katina Imperial modular right living room in fabric, which you can now purchase at half price.

Can you imagine renovating your living room and saving more than 83 thousand pesos? Liverpool offers furniture with a variety of designs and sizes for all spaces, this time we present a spacious living room that the department store sells with an irresistible offer as well as payment flexibility, find out its price, details, and Don’t miss the opportunity to renovate your home with durable and beautiful items that will highlight your style to all visitors.

This spectacular room with a limited-time discount, known for its contemporary design and unmatched comfort, has impressed customers with its extraordinary discount. From an initial price of $149,198.00 MXN, you can now get it for only $65,999.00 MXN. In addition, Liverpool offers the facility to pay in 6 months without interest (MSI) and, if you make your purchase online, You can enjoy free shipping so you can receive it in the comfort of your home.

Features of the modular room with the most discount in Liverpool

Made with the best materials, the Aztec Furniture Katina Imperial modular living room promises exceptional comfort and softness in its seats and backrests, inviting you to rest and enjoy its comfort for long periods. Its versatility allows it to be easily adapted to your spaces, configuring itself according to your needs and ensuring that all your guests enjoy its extraordinary comfort.

Specifications

◉ Brand: AZTEC FURNITURE

◉ Product: Right modular room

◉ Family or collection: Katina Imperial

Dimensions

◉ Product width: 571 cm

◉ Product depth: 294 cm

◉ Product height: 80 cm

Details

◉ Style: Contemporary

◉ Backrest type: Loose cushion

◉ Total number of places: 8

◉ Number of pieces included: 7

◉ Finished: Closed quilting

◉ Use: Indoor

◉ Comfort type: Soft

◉ Leg shape: Square

◉ Backrest finish: Upholstered

◉ Arms: With arms

◉ Leg finish: Inked

Composition

◉ Material: Fabric

◉ Frame material: Pine wood

◉ Filling: Delcrón