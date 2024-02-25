Buying furniture that guarantees a cozy rest is not in conflict with discounts, therefore, Suburbia has impressive offers on mattresses from brands recognized for the quality of their materials, and among them stands out a promotion that seems like a real price error, but that department store presents you as a unique opportunity.

With a historical discount of $71,759 you can enjoy this electric bed + Bio Mattress Memory Foam Bio Air mattress which, in addition to its price reduction, has free shipping nationwide and bank promotions.

When choosing a new mattress, customers often compare several aspects to ensure they get optimal rest. Factors such as the material of the mattress, the level of comfort, the support it provides, and the technologies incorporated are key elements in the purchasing decision.

Suburbia has taken these considerations into account and offers options that satisfy the most demanding needs of buyers, including this combo that Initially priced at $117,998, it is now available for just $46,239.

Details: Electric Bed + Bio Mattress Memory Foam Bio Air Mattress

⦿ Brand: BIO MATTRESS

⦿ Commercial Model: Memory Foam Bio Air

⦿ Box Type: Electric bed

⦿ Box Material: Metal

⦿ Comfort: Soft

⦿ Support: High density soft foam

⦿ Memory Gel Technology: Yes

This Bio Air mattress not only offers a level of soft comfort and adequate support thanks to its high-density foam rubber core, but also incorporates the innovative Memory Gel technology. The latter provides an additional layer of comfort and support, maintaining a cool and pleasant temperature throughout the night.

Promotions:

Liverpool and/or Suburbia cards

⦿ 6 Months Without Interest

⦿ Liverpool Budget

Other cards

⦿ 3 Months Without Interest

⦿ External checking accounts