Along with the reveal of the Xbox Series X|S in 2019, Ninja Theory also revealed that they were already working on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. It's been almost five years since this announcement, but we finally have a release date. Not only this, since Xbox has revealed the duration, price and format in which this title will arriveand chances are you won't be happy with this information.

Through a new Xbox blog post, Dom Matthews, studio director at Ninja Theory, has confirmed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 It will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 21, 2024. However, that's not all. Starting with the good news, The sequel will only cost $49.99.so you won't have to pay full price to enjoy this delivery.

However, it has also been revealed that the duration of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 It will be very similar to the first game. For those who don't remember, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice It lasts approximately eight hours. Thus, the sequel will take us almost the same time to see the end creditssomething that may disappoint more than one person who expected a much longer trip this time.

Finally, and most disappointing, it has been confirmed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 It will be a game that can only be purchased digitally, since there are no plans for a physical release. This is not something new, Xbox did this with HiFi Rush last year, and even other companies have chosen to follow this path, as Remedy did with Alan Wake 2 last year.

On the one hand, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 It won't be a full-price game, and it will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass, but the adventure won't be as long as many would like, and there's no physical version on the way. Thus, There is a risk that in the future this title will disappear without being able to access it again.

We remind you that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass day one, on May 21, 2024. In related topics, you can see the new look of Avowed here. Likewise, this is the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Editor's Note:

The price is good news, since not everyone is willing to pay $70 these days. Likewise, the duration is not a problem for me. Hellblade is a linear adventure focused on narrative, and the eight hours worked perfectly for the first title, so Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 It will surely be a journey that feels the same. However, the fact that it is not coming physically is something that is very disappointing and, as much as I would like this to be the last case, it seems that Xbox will continue doing this.

