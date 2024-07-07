The biggest difference was in Nimesulide, found in one pharmacy for R$23.49 and R$2.99 ​​in another establishment

Annual research conducted by Procon-SP indicates that medicines have price differences of up to 685% between generics and 134% between reference medicines. 48 products from both categories with the same presentation were researched.

The reference drug is a product developed by the manufacturer that registered it first and, therefore, has the registered trademark. Generic and similar drugs are those developed with formulas originating from reference drugs that have fallen into the public domain.

The price survey was carried out by Procon paulista in websites from 6 large drugstores. The survey was conducted in person at stores in the cities of Araçatuba, Santos, São Vicente, Bauru, Campinas, Jaú, Jundiaí, Presidente Prudente, Ribeirão Preto, São José do Rio Preto, São José dos Campos and Sorocaba. The data was collected on May 27th, 28th and 29th.

“The Procon-SP initiative aims to provide the public with price references, in addition to reinforcing the need to research prices before purchasing the medicine”the agency reported.

Difference

The biggest price difference was found in person between generic medicines from pharmacies in Presidente Prudente. Nimesulide, 100 mg and with 12 tablets, for example, cost R$23.49. In another establishment, the price was R$2.99, which means a difference of 685.62%.

Among the reference products, the biggest price difference was found in Baixada Santista: the medicine Amoxil (Amoxicillin), from Glaxosmithkline, 500 mg and 21 capsules, cost R$67.08 in one pharmacy and R$29.95 in another, which corresponds to a difference of 123.97%.

In the capital of São Paulo, in the prices charged by websites of 6 large chains – Drogaria São Paulo, Drogasil, Extrafarma, Droga Raia, Pague Menos and Ultrafarma – the biggest difference found was 229.54% among generic drugs. The drug Dipirona Sódica, 500 mg/ml drops of 10 ml, in a site, cost R$7.81 and, in another, R$2.37.

Among the reference drugs, the biggest price difference reached 134.77%. Teuto’s Dexason drug, 1 mg/g, was sold in a site for R$9.79 and, in another, for R$4.17.

Economy

Survey carried out in websites finds that, on average, generic drugs were 66.83% cheaper than reference drugs, which could represent savings for the consumer.

According to Procon-SP, pharmacies and drugstores cannot charge prices above those permitted by the Chamber for the Regulation of the Medication Market, the body responsible for the economic regulation of the medication market in Brazil.

The list of maximum prices is available for consultation at site from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and is updated monthly.

“Price variations found in the market may occur due to discounts granted by establishments, according to criteria freely established by the supplier”according to Procon-SP.

With information from Brazil Agency.