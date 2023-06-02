WWhen he is on the lookout for apartments, houses or offices on the real estate markets, he is increasingly looking at energy consumption. Sometimes it is heard that interested parties have moved away from a villa because the heating was older. Elsewhere, the question of ancillary costs is pressing, also because energy prices have risen sharply in the past year. When it comes to renting offices in particular, companies pay attention to the costs and how resource-saving buildings can improve their carbon footprint. That also counts for investors and landlords.

Jan Hauser Editor in business, responsible for real estate.

The owners not only notice how much the energy consumption of the building affects their wallets during operation, but also when they want to sell the property. A new evaluation shows how much the asking prices for condominiums and houses in the largest cities in Germany differ according to energy class. On average, these prices for residential properties in Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart in energy classes E to H with higher consumption values ​​fell by 10 to 12 percent in the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year. In the energy classes A to D with lower consumption values, however, it was a minus of 8 to about 9 percent.

restraint in the real estate market

This increases the price gap between better renovated houses and buildings with higher energy requirements. In absolute figures, this sometimes amounts to a few hundred euros per square meter. In Frankfurt, there is already an average difference of around 1150 euros per square meter.

Financing costs have recently risen significantly due to the rise in interest rates. Reluctance can often be observed in the real estate market. Transactions have decreased. If you don’t necessarily have to sell, you’d rather wait and see if the prices go up again. In contrast to previous years, rising real estate prices in the cities can hardly be expected across the board.





Daniel Ritter, managing partner of the brokerage network Von Poll Immobilien, nevertheless advises sellers to sell with a realistic price reduction. Prospective buyers are generally well prepared and seek advice from experts such as energy consultants. “The price is currently almost always discussed and negotiated,” he says. “Price discounts of an average of 5 percent to 10 percent have become normal in many places.”







The network of brokers used the average asking prices from the Geomap portal to analyze how the purchase prices for condominiums and detached and semi-detached houses are based on energy classes. The evaluation, which the FAZ has received in advance, relates to the eight largest cities in Germany: Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Leipzig. The difference between the energy classes in Leipzig is the clearest: real estate with lower consumption has a minus of 2.5 percent, while the prices of apartments and houses with higher energy consumption fall by almost 10 percent.

The capital Berlin is an exception in this data: here the real estate prices on offer increased on average. For energy classes with higher consumption it is an increase of 0.7 percent, and for those with lower consumption it is 2.2 percent. Here too there is a difference.

This is what an energy performance certificate looks like

Which energy class a building receives depends on the final energy that it consumes. Christian Handwerk from the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center adds that it doesn’t really matter how the kilowatt hours are produced. It is important to bring the building shell to a good level of insulation and to design the roof, walls and windows efficiently. This reduces the heating requirement. “The long-lasting building shell will help with the building’s consumption in the future, so when replacing broken heating systems, the most efficient variants can be installed, and the value of the property increases with a good shell,” says the speaker for energy-efficient construction and building physics.