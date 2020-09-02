S.parplan has always been part of the online broker business. It started with investment funds that offered them at a discount on the front-end load, which was incredibly innovative in the late 1990s. With the inexpensive exchange-traded index funds (ETF), for which there are usually no front-end loads, these savings plans were added.

There are also savings plans based on individual shares, which you can use to create your own fund or link your retirement provision to the fate of a company. The number of providers is manageable. The smartphone broker Trade Republic has now joined the eight established brokers.

As befits a so-called “Fintech”, with aggressive conditions. For the first time in Germany, shares can now be purchased free of charge as planned. So far, with costs of 0.2 percent (at least 80 cents), the provider Smartbroker was the cheapest, while established houses such as Consors or the S-Broker of the Sparkassen deducted fees between 1.5 and 2.5 percent of the savings amount.

With a minimum rate of 125 euros, Smartbroker is aimed at more savvy customers. Until now, it was customary to invest at least EUR 25 to 50 per quarter. At Trade Republic, the share saving now starts with 10 euros per quarter. With 1,000 shares, the range is also more extensive than that of the competition. So far, the savings banks were ahead with around 580 shares.

Since many stocks are now priced at more than 10 euros, Trade Republic also offers the purchase of fractions. However, this is not new; the majority of providers make this possible. Dividends are usually distributed, only Deutsche Bank Maxblue makes an exception and offers automatic reinvestment. Meanwhile, the investment universe with 30 stocks is the smallest.

“With our expanded range, we are once again making a decisive contribution to democratizing the German capital market,” says Christian Hecker, one of the founders of Trade Republic, according to a press release. With the help of share savings plans, investors could benefit from the development of listed companies even with small amounts. Saving free of charge on the capital market is the most important issue for Trade Republic.