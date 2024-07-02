Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

Where in Europe is a day at the beach cheapest? And where is it most expensive? A new ranking has answered these questions. A German beach does particularly well.

Rostock – This year’s Summer holidays have already started in some German federal statesincluding Bremen, Lower Saxony and Saxony. Many holidaymakers are currently enjoying the Sun and the ocean waves on the countless beaches in Europe. But even on the German North and Baltic coasts there are numerous holiday resorts or beaches that invite you to spend a relaxing summer day.

But how much do beach holidaymakers in Germany and Europe spend in one day? This question has now also been asked by Comparison portal Omio And answered them with a ranking of 75 of the most popular European holiday destinations. A place on the German Baltic coast also took a top spot in the large-scale beach price comparison.

This German beach ranks sixth in the European ranking

We are talking about Warnemünde, the City of Rostock belonging to the seaside resort. Previously known primarily as a tranquil fishing village and so-called “captain’s quarter”, Warnemünde has long since made a name for itself as a hotspot for beach holidaymakers. If you look around carefully during a walk through Warnemünde, you will definitely discover some of the many lovingly decorated captain’s houses.

But Warnemünde has a lot more to offer: fresh Baltic Sea fish, numerous cruise ships and the Warnemünde beach, which according to the Rostock city website is “the highlight of every holiday day”. Warnemünde’s 14-kilometer-long sandy beach is also the widest beach on the German Baltic Sea. But the beach doesn’t just score points for its size, but also for all kinds of visual attractions and the lively hustle and bustle on the Warnemünde promenade.

These German North and Baltic Sea beaches rank high in the European price comparison

According to Omio, a beach chair including umbrella costs 14 euros per day. The price of a scoop of ice cream is 1.50 euros, and one and a half liters of water costs an average of 60 cents. A 0.5-liter glass of beer in the Baltic Sea resort of Warnemünde costs 4.50 euros and an Aperol Spritz costs 6 euros.

The only place where sun protection is cheaper in Germany is Binz beach on the largest Baltic Sea island, Rügen (7.50 euros). On average, a beach chair on German beaches costs 13.70 euros per day. The cheapest beer can be bought by holidaymakers on the North Sea, in St. Peter-Ording. In restaurants here, half a liter of beer costs around 3.50 euros. On Usedom, Rügen and in Kühlungsborn on the Baltic Sea, however, it is more expensive – half a liter of beer costs around 5 euros there.

Beach chairs on the beach of the Baltic Sea resort of Warnemünde © IMAGO

The other German rankings in the Omio beach price comparison: St. Peter-Ording in the European comparison in 14th place, followed by Heringsdorf on Usedom (15th place) and Kühlungsborn (16th place). Timmendorfer Strand and Binz on Rügen follow in 24th and 25th place.

This is how expensive a day at the beach is on average in other European countries

If a holiday in Warnemünde cannot satisfy your wanderlust, Omio’s European beach price comparison might be of interest to you. In addition to popular holiday destinations for Germans, such as Spain or Italy, Omio also includes beaches in countries that are less frequented, such as Albania or Cyprus. In both countries, a 0.5 liter beer is still available for a reasonable 2.50 euros – making it by far the cheapest in Europe.

On average across Europe, holidaymakers pay around 4.32 euros for half a litre of beer. However, holidaymakers can get their beer for just 2.17 euros in Alanya, Turkey. A sun lounger costs 7.50 euros a day, but a scoop of ice cream costs just 80 cents. In general, the beaches of the Turkish coastal town take second place in the ranking. But holidays are also comparatively cheap in the Portuguese Algarve, on the Frisian island of Schiermonnikoog, which belongs to the Netherlands, or on Fuerteventura.

The famous Playa de Palma on Mallorca is significantly more expensive and therefore only ranks 34th in the Omio beach price comparison. A beach lounger on Mallorca costs an average of around twelve euros to rent per day. Half a liter of beer costs 4.10 euros and an Aperol Spritz costs 7.50 euros. The ranking is won by the beach of Playa de Las Canteras on Gran Canaria – according to Omio, a sun lounger here costs just 3 euros.

A visit to the beach is most expensive in the far north of Europe

The most expensive place for beachgoers is in Norway: Tjuvholmen City Beach in the capital Oslo comes last in the ranking. A glass of Aperol Spritz costs a whopping 10.27 euros, and at an average of 7.94 euros, beer is anything but a bargain. Maybe a scoop of ice cream would be better? But only if you’re prepared to pay 4.23 euros for it. (fh)