Price comparison | Bus, train or your own car? HS compared the prices of moving to three domestic destinations

Those looking for a cheap Midsummer trip should choose a bus instead of a train. HS’s calculator shows what train, bus and plane tickets cost. Traveling with your own car becomes cheap if you count only gas costs as expenses and there are several people in the car.

2.6. 18:41 | Updated 2.6. 19:41

En route to spend midsummer in the provinces? The increased prices of sudden departures of VR train tickets make you wonder which means of transport you should use to go on vacation.

Helsingin Sanomat compared Midsummer transport prices from Helsinki to three different destinations and back. It turned out that traveling by bus is always a cheaper option than the train. Traveling by train is more than twice as expensive.

The prices have compared the travel expenses of an adult traveling alone and a family of four. There are two adults and two under-teenage children in a family of four.

Oulu, Jyväskylä and Kuopio have been chosen as travel destinations.

HS compared prices of passing games also for traveling by car. However, its price depends on what kind of car you drive, and whether you take into account costs other than gas. If the price of a car trip is calculated according to the taxman’s mileage allowance, a person traveling by car alone should not choose the transport game in question, at least because of the cheap price.

According to the taxman’s allowance of 53 cents per kilometer, the price of a one-way trip from Helsinki to Oulu will be around 320 euros, to Kuopio around 200 euros and to Jyväskylä around 140 euros.

The corresponding prices for bus routes are about 45 euros, about 35 euros and about 20 euros for one person at Friday morning prices. The prices on the train are more than twice as expensive as on the bus: around 95 euros, around 80 euros and around 55 euros.

You can also reduce the price by just fuel costs, but the consumption of cars and the price of fuel varies.

An example calculation for a gasoline car that consumes seven liters per hundred kilometers with fuel priced at two euros per liter shows that even when calculated with gasoline costs alone, the journey of a car driver alone will be more expensive than a bus.

In that case, the gas costs for a one-way trip from Helsinki to Oulu would be around 85 euros, to Kuopio around 55 euros and to Jyväskylä around 38 euros.

A comparison the outbound and return journeys have been chosen so that you can get to the means of transport on Thursday at the end of the working day, but so that you will not arrive unreasonably late. Selected Thursday buses and trains leave Helsinki between 1:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oulu bus and train departures are earlier than others.

Choose what your border also offers. For example, for a flight from Helsinki to Kuopio, there are really no other options than the flight departing at 12:50.

The return times of the trains and buses selected for comparison to Helsinki on Sunday vary between 21:45 and 23:50. The flight arriving from Oulu arrives at 18:35 and Kuopio at 18:55. The prices were collected on Friday morning, June 2.

About VR communication it is reported that additional carriages have been added to Midsummer traffic on Thursday every ten days. According to the current information, no more wagons will be added to the offer that can be sold now.

New price levels have been added to train tickets in the spring, which have also brought cheaper tickets to the offer. On the other hand, the new price model has made sudden departures more expensive. Among other things Over has said that there may be very large price differences in the prices. For example, a train ticket from Helsinki to Vaasa can cost 13.90 euros or 197.80 euros after the reform. Ilta-Sanom according to the price is no longer formed according to the degree of occupancy, but according to expectations.

The price of bus and train tickets is the same when purchased separately and together. You might save a few euros only on flights.