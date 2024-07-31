This summer vacation, the little ones can enjoy the long-awaited film “Despicable Me 4.” The story follows Gru, our favorite supervillain who has become an agent of the Anti-Villains League. Alongside the always charming Minions, this new installment promises more chaos and fun in the characteristic style of Illumination. In addition, For superhero fans, the long-awaited film “Deadpool 3” with Wolverine is also in theaters.

Both films offer unique experiences for all tastes, so for those looking to enjoy the cinema without spending a lot, and are watching the budget, we tell you the price comparison at Cinemex: Combo of Despicable Me 4 vs Deadpool and Wolverine, because the chain that has the motto of “The magic of cinema”, when seeking to stand out from Cinépolis has combos that have popcorn machines and collectible thermoses, we present their price and what they include.

Do you want to have fun at the movies and also know the best day to save? Cinemex offers attractive promotions. Every Tuesday, you can take advantage of the 2×1 offer on tickets when you buy them through the Cinemex app, in addition to that, by having the special guest card, you have an exclusive price on Thursday combo prices, as well as when you go to the candy store they give you refills of popcorn and soda, although it should be noted that the price may vary depending on the level of card you have, Since having premium is free, you also get a loyalty combo and if there is a long line at the premieres, you have preferential pass.

Combos for “Despicable Me 4”



◉ First Combo $279: Large buttery popcorn and two collectible cups with soda.

◉ 3D Combo $559: large buttery popcorn, two large soft drinks, and a 3D Minion popcorn machine.

Combos for “Deadpool 3”



◉ Best friends combo for $279: 1 large classic popcorn and 2 promotional cups

◉ Best friends combo for $339: 1 large classic popcorn and 2 promotional cups and a bracelet

Additionally, for those who purchase tickets through the app, seats come in red and black, and there are exclusive accessories like a best friend necklace available on their website.

If you haven’t missed the Marvel movies or you have collections, you should know that Cinemex is presenting special palm trees for Marvel’s 85th anniversary, and for the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine, it is presenting an X-Men-themed popcorn pit, in which Wolverine and Rogue appear fighting against one of the Sentinels.