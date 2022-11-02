The price of the Citroën ë-C4 X is also not for the faint of heart, say… Meow!

We have only just recovered from the fact that the prices of the Peugeot 408 are known, we have all the following news for you! It is about the price of the Citroen ë-C4 X. We have those for you. All!

Price Citroën ë-C4 X

Let’s get straight to the point, the French would love to be precise 40,000 euros have for. That is the consumer price including VAT, bpm and so on. In that case you have a Citroën ë-C4 X in ‘Feel’ version.

Legend has it that Citroën composed this version especially with the song of Robbie Williams in mind. If you want a Feel Pack, then you are 40,760 euros lost. For fans of The Toppers and Aswad there is the Shine version. It will cost you 43,850 eurosbut then you have the approval of Rene, Geer and Goor.

The Citroën ë-C4 X is a wonderful car. The car was designed by Pierre Lecerq, or at least it is the first Citroën designed under his direction. It is in fact a sort of sedan version of the regular ë-C4. According to Citroën it is a sedan, fastback and SUV. The latter is of course colder anyway, but it is true that the car is difficult to place in a box. In fact it is a very very long and high B-segment car. The wheelbase is stretched 30 centimeters. So it is not a Citroën version of the Peugeot 408 that just came by, that is a C-segment car.

Technology and competition

The Citroën ë-C4 X has a 100 kW (i.e. 136 hp) electric motor that drives the front wheels. The maximum torque is 260 Nm. The motor gets its energy from a 50 kWh battery pack. You can charge this to 80% in half an hour. AC full charging via the wallbox takes at least 5:15 hours. On a full battery you should be able to get about 350 km. We have no idea what the competitors are for the Citroën ë-C4 X. But you have these crossover EVs for the same money.

Renault Mégane E-Tech EV40 Boost Equilibre | €37,590

Opel Mokka-e Edition | 38,499

Citroën ë-C4 X Feel | €40,000

Aiways U5 | €40,950

Kia e-Soul 64 kWh DynamicLine | €42,695

Drawing a conclusion from this is almost impossible, it is a car without competition. The Mégane is a segment higher, but smaller. The Aiways is mainly functional. The Kia is a bit more practical and comes further on a full charge.

