Hyundai has been busy lately. Where some brands take their time to electrify things, Hyundai gives a lot of gas, er, electricity. Think of the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Hyundai Ioniq (already out of production), the Ioniq 5 and now the Hyundai Ioniq 6!

This electric sports sedan has to compete with cars like the Tesla Model 3. Or rather, it is a direct attack on Tesla’s bestseller. But is that also the case in terms of price? Before that we first had to make do with estimates, but now we just have the hard price of the cheapest Hyundai Ioniq 6 for you.

Price cheapest Ioniq 6

The device must 45,895 euros cost. What do you get for that money? Well, an Ioniq 6 in ‘Style’ version with a 53 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive. Co-worker @jaapiyo would say the best performance, because for him nothing beats premium rear-wheel drive.

What is the range of the car? We had to look for them as well. The indicated range of the Ioniq 6 – 614 km – applies to the version with the large 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive.

The 0-100 km/h acceleration is 5.1 seconds, but that again applies to the version with large battery and all-wheel drive. So basically we’re saying to you that they don’t have much to say on the starting price. No doubt Hyundai will soon come up with one fully price overview with all specifications.

Prices competition

Anyway, to get at least a little context, let’s take a look at the competition from the Ioniq 6:

Aiways U6 Prime 60kW | €48,950

BMW i4 eDrive35 66kW | €58,663

Kia EV6 58 kWh | €48,895

Nio ET5 70 kWh | €63,900

Polestar 2 Single Motor 63 kWh | €47,900

Tesla Model 3 57.5kWh | €52,995

In short, it seems to be an interesting offer! The BMW is slightly more premium, the Nio is most likely more luxurious and much more powerful anyway. The Tesla remains a rock-solid offer.

